Democrat-run Philadelphia endured a second night of mass looting on Wednesday, and video footage shows the chaos at local businesses.

Law enforcement said over 50 people were arrested after the apparently organized groups hit several areas, breaking into stores and stealing, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage shows some in the groups leaving stores while carrying black bags filled with items. At one point, several individuals step out of a broken window with bottles of what appears to be alcohol in their arms.

“Oh yeah, the cops coming,” one person is heard saying from behind the camera as the looting continues:

“Suspects also ransacked more than a dozen state-run liquor stores so thoroughly that the state announced it was closing its Philly locations until further notice,” Fox reported, adding that approximately 52 people were arrested as a result and face charges including burglary and theft among others.

52 people arrested after looters target stores across Philadelphiahttps://t.co/ayTeQ3FplN pic.twitter.com/FZcrnrCZJN — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 28, 2023

On Tuesday night, several businesses in Philadelphia were looted by a group of over 100 juveniles, according to Breitbart News.

At least 15 individuals were arrested in Philadelphia late Tuesday for ransacking businesses in the city. Acting police commissioner John Stanford described the looting as the work of "criminal opportunists" who exploited an earlier protest to cause havoc. pic.twitter.com/iSf1tPf3if — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 27, 2023

“The excuse for all this? A Philly judge dropped the manslaughter charges against a cop who shot a driver. Bodycam footage showed that the driver was hiding a knife,” Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote.

“The officer says he only saw the knife’s black handle and believed it was a gun. The defense said the charges never should’ve been filed, the judge agreed, and the mostly peaceful looting began,” he added.

The New York Post shared video footage of the chaos on Tuesday showing police officers trying to catch some of the individuals. One person off camera is heard cackling while watching the scene unfold:

The clip also shows looters entering an Apple Store while the individual recording shouts, “Free iPhones! Free iPhones!” Moments later, sirens are heard in the background.

Pharmacist and store manager of Patriot Pharmacy Benjamin Nochum said his business was targeted Wednesday, making it the third time in the past few years.

“When looters steal from us, what they don’t seem to understand is that they are also stealing from our neighbors. It makes you question how much longer you can hang on,” he stated.