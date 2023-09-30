Police rearrested a 38-year-old teacher accused of raping a 12-year-old student on Thursday in Covington, Tennessee, after she sent him a foreboding text message.

The suspect, identified as Alissa McCommon, was taken into custody at her residence a few weeks after she was arrested regarding rape accusations, the New York Post reported Friday.

Tennessee teacher charged with raping student, 12, rearrested for telling victim he’ll ‘regret doing this’ https://t.co/c50qo71yM3 pic.twitter.com/n9eGjUyfaL — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2023

The Covington Police Department detailed the case in a social media post on Thursday, saying McCommon was arrested on fresh charges of coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, and harassment.

“On 8 September 2023, the Covington Police Department (CPD) arrested Alissa McCommon for rape of a child. McCommon posted bond and was subsequently released by the Court on conditional bond of no contact with the victim or any minors other than her own children,” the agency continued:

On 26 September 2023, the CPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) received information that former teacher Alissa McCommon, 38, of Covington, TN, using a previously unknown phone number, initiated additional contact with a victim. The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat. After using the code word on 28 September 2023, the evidence indicates Mccommon [sic] sent multiple text messages to victim indicating he would “regret doing this.” McCommon, using the same number, also admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim.

Covington Police Department arrests former teacher Alissa McCommon on new criminal charges of coercion of a witness,… Posted by Covington Police Department on Thursday, September 28, 2023

According to the Post, the victim quickly reported the incident to law enforcement and the suspect was arrested hours later.

Law & Crime reported on September 12 that McCommon allegedly raped the boy at her home in 2021.

The former elementary school teacher “allegedly befriended her former students while playing video games together online and went on to have ‘inappropriate communications’ with them,” the outlet said:

Police said Thursday she was taken to the Tipton County jail and is being held without bond prior to her appearance in court.

After a parent presented allegations against the former Charger Academy teacher, she was fired on August 24, the Post article said.

Images taken during the suspect’s first arrest show officials placing her in handcuffs:

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), most perpetrators of child sexual abuse are individuals the child or their family knows.

“Abusers can manipulate victims to stay quiet about the sexual abuse using a number of different tactics. Often an abuser will use their position of power over the victim to coerce or intimidate the child,” the group’s website reads.