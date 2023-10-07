VIDEO: Armed Dirt Biker Accused of Head-Butting Philadelphia Woman Arrested

The dirt biker accused of vandalizing a woman’s car and assaulting her while her children watched on Sunday in Democrat-run Philadelphia has been arrested.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said 26-year-old Cody Heron faces charges of possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault in the incident that happened near City Hall, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The suspect was riding with a group of ATV, motorcycle, and dirt bikers when the scene unfolded.

According to Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley, bail for Heron was set at $2.5 million:

A video clip shows the rider kicking in the back window of the victim’s car while the children, whose ages are two and five years old, sat in the back seat:

Philadelphia police arrest Cody Heron after a video shows him attacking a car with two kids near City Hall. He's charged with Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault. pic.twitter.com/FLe4Vu7cXP — BoreCure (@CureBore) October 4, 2023

“A firearm can be seen falling from the defendant’s waistband before he retrieves the weapon and threatens the victim with it after she confronts him on the street. Heron head butts her during the confrontation before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene,” the district attorney’s office explained:

Also seized in search warrant by @PhillyPolice Cody Heron’s gun that he dropped & now charged with pointing at female driver Sunday in the road rage incident captured on video. As I reported this morning,he has a permit to carry concealed weapon & had no prior criminal history. pic.twitter.com/vDiynfrWgS — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 4, 2023

The car owner, identified as Nikki Bullock, said she was making a food delivery and turning into a lane when the biker allegedly hit her car and the situation grew heated.

The woman feels thankful the children were not hurt during the altercation, noting, “It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them, honestly.”

George Colony was visiting the city from Florida when he recorded the scene, according to NBC News.

“Next thing you know, this guy hops off and jumps on this lady’s car. For him to take it that far is just out of control. I mean, to the point where like, many people could have died in an instant,” he said.

Bullock said she is glad no one else nearby was hurt, adding, “It could have gone way worse than it did. I’m just glad that video is not me dying on the internet.”

Officials arrested Heron on Tuesday in Frankford at a home where law enforcement eventually found the bike, helmet, and handgun, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported Wednesday:

“We are going to continue to crack down on this type of behavior. It’s the quality of life issues that have an impact on so many people in this city,” Philadelphia Police Interim Commissioner John Stanford said.

In several social media posts on Thursday, Keeley shared video footage of law enforcement seizing illegal dirt bikes and ATVs:

MORE illegal dirt bikes being seized by ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ Getting them off the streets & giving owners expensive tickets. Philadelphia Police are filling LOTS of trailers with LOTS of ATVs & dirt bikes right now. pic.twitter.com/U2AyrapkQ0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 5, 2023

The @PhillyPolice impound maybe running out of space soon. As the detail seizing so many ATVs & dirt bikes keeps dropping off trailers full of them, then heading out for more. They started in the daylight & still going strong in the twilight. pic.twitter.com/N6iXuftMqK — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 6, 2023

“The @PhillyPolice impound maybe running out of space soon. As the detail seizing so many ATVs & dirt bikes keeps dropping off trailers full of them, then heading out for more. They started in the daylight & still going strong in the twilight,” Keeley wrote in one of the posts Thursday evening.