Alleged Texas State Fair Shooter ID’d as 22-Year-Old Cameron Turner

Saturday’s alleged Texas State Fair shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Cameron Turner.

Breitbart News reported that three people were wounded when shots rang out at the fair Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.

FOX 4 noted that the alleged gunman “ran from the scene after the shooting” but was quickly apprehended by police.

CBS Texas observed that Turner was “charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

The Texas State Fair allows concealed carry by patrons with valid concealed carry licenses. It does not allow open carry.

Police have not commented on if Turner has a valid concealed carry license.

