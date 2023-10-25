Police: Woman Ditched ‘Sugar Daddy’ at U2 Concert to Steal $50K from His Las Vegas Hotel Room

A Las Vegas “sugar baby” is facing grand larceny charges after she allegedly ditched her “sugar daddy” at the city’s infamous Sphere venue to steal over $50,000 from his hotel safe.

Police say Hailey McNally, 27, stole cash and casino chips belonging to a man in his 50s she met on the sugar daddy dating site “Seeking Arrangements,” KLAS reported.

According to the local outlet, the victim reported the missing money to police on October 15 after he returned to his room at the Caesars Palace Hotel to find his safe cleared out, believing that McNally stole it and fled.

The “arranged” couple had met on the dating site five weeks prior, after which he agreed to pay her $2,500 for her to spend the weekend with him at the hotel. He told police that although the pair discussed a sexual encounter, one never took place.

McNally was paid the agreed-upon amount when she came to meet the victim on Friday, October 13, after which the two spent time together at the pool and at dinner. She reportedly joined the apparent victim and his friends again the next morning.

The man told cops that McNally pulled one over on him by asking for the safe’s code to hide her own casino winnings, which he gave to her.

That night, the sugar couple and the victim’s group of friends attended a U2 concert at the Sphere, where the band has a residency stretching into 2024.

McNally reportedly excused herself to use the bathroom, after which she was not seen again by her new sugar daddy.

“After McNally was gone for more than 15 minutes, her ‘sugar daddy’ texted her to ask if she was OK. She didn’t respond,” the New York Post reported.

When an hour had passed, the victim called his hotel to place his room on lockdown — but it was already too late.

He returned to discover that his $50,000 and $7,000 in casino chips were gone, police said.

KLAS reported that McNally was seen on hotel surveillance footage entering the floor of the room at around 9:30 p.m., half an hour after she ditched the victim at the concert. Just minutes later, she was caught on camera reentering the elevator with several bags, the police report states.

McNally was arrested on October 17, after which she told police that her sugar daddy had acted “sexually aggressive and was touching her inappropriately” at the Sphere so she left with only her belongings and the casino chips, the report stated.

In a search of her apartment, police were able to recover $11,700 in cash and $5,200 worth of casino chips.

McNally ended up being charged with two felonies — grand larceny of more than $25,000 and residential burglary.

She was released on bail, and is to return to court on November 22.