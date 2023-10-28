Police: Thieves Pull Off $1.6 Million Liquor Heist from Florida Warehouse

A group of thieves smuggled $1.6 million worth of alcohol out of a Florida warehouse in a sophisticated criminal heist by disabling surveillance cameras and using semi-trucks.

Police are “actively searching for a second suspect” but have already managed to track down 33-year-old Miguel Angel Artles Rivas, who they believe robbed Republic National Distributing Company’s warehouse in Gibsonton, Florida.

Between July 7, 2023, and July 10, 2023, a “group of suspects” entered the large liquor distribution center and stole approximately $1.6 million of liquor, “utilizing at least two semi-trailers,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

In the investigation, police discovered that the suspects transported the liquor to South Florida, and they were able to seize a Kenworth semi-cab, two Wabash trailers, and a Kia Stinger to commit the crime “shortly after.”

The detectives, along with Florida Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies, located a storage facility in Hialeah where they recovered the expensive stash of stolen liquor and returned it.

“I commend our dedicated detectives for their tireless efforts in swiftly apprehending the individual responsible for this audacious million-dollar liquor theft,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“The recovery of over $1.5 million worth of stolen liquor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we anticipate further arrests, ensuring that all involved parties are brought to justice.”

Rivas was arrested for the theft and has been charged with grand theft of $100,000 or more and burglary over $1,000, the sheriff’s press release stated.

An additional warrant has been announced for Ruth Melly Cardero, 54, for her alleged involvement in the robbery. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

In a search warrant obtained by CNN, it was revealed that the thieves removed video devices to conceal their crime.

The search warrant was issued for a cell phone, which investigators believed contained “specific information, technical data and evidence.”

Republic National Distributing Company “is the second largest beverage alcohol distributor or premium wine and spirits in the U.S. with operations in 38 states,” the Daily Mail reported.