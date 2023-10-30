Heavily Armed Man in His Early 20s Found Dead at Colorado Resort

A heavily armed man in his early 20s was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Colorado’s Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Saturday morning.

The Associated Press (AP) reported the man’s body was lying on the floor of a women’s restroom. He was armed with an AR-15, a pistol, and explosives. He was also wearing some type of “tactical clothing.”

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario indicated some of the explosive devices found with the man were not real.

Colorado Public Radio noted that Sheriff Vallario released a statement saying, “[The deceased man] was dressed in black colored tactical clothing, bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement.”

Sheriff Vallario further pointed out:

While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders.

The AP explained the man had written a message on the wall bathroom, which said, “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.