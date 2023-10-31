A man allegedly caught with millions of dollars’ worth of drugs at a Chicago airport on October 24 was let off fairly easy for the time being.
The suspect, Terrence Slaughter, 55, is accused of having $3.5 million worth of cocaine in his bags at Chicago Midway International Airport, CWB Chicago reported Tuesday.
An image shows the man in question:
A man who allegedly carried 62 pounds of cocaine worth $3.5 million in his luggage at Midway Airport was sent home to await trial after prosecutors didn't ask a judge to keep him in jail.https://t.co/iaBYZfrQur
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 31, 2023
However, a judge released him and said he was to remain in Illinois until he is due back in court, the outlet continued:
Terrence Slaughter, 55, was arrested at Midway on October 24, the 16th anniversary of the day a federal judge sentenced him to 15.67 years for stealing guns from a retired cop and intentionally selling them to gang members, according to court records.
Slaughter was eventually charged with Class X manufacture-delivery of the drug, but prosecutors failed to request Judge David Kelly hold the suspect before his trial date.
“So, the judge released him with instructions to show up for court, stay in the state, and stay away from Midway, the clerk of court records show,” the report said.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.