Transgender Nashville shooter Audrey Hale referred to her victims as “crackers” and “faggots” who had “white privilege,” according to copies of her notes that are claimed to be authentic.

“Kill those kids!!!” Hale, who believed she was a male, wrote in her purported journal entry labeled February 3, 2023.

“Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy kwakis [sic] + sports backpacks, with their daddies mustangs & convertables [sic]. Fuck you little shits. I wish to shoot you weak ass dicks with your mop yellow hair,” she added.

The purported pages of Hale’s manifesto were posted to social media by conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder.

“Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots with your white privilege fuck you faggots,” the writings continue.

In another journal entry labeled March 27, 2023, Hale allegedly wrote, “Today is the day. The day has finally come! I can’t believe it’s here. Don’t know how I was able to get this far, but here I am.”

“I’m a little nervous, but excited too,” the scrawling continues. “Been excited for the past 2 weeks. There were several times I could have been caught, especially back in the summer of 2021. None of that matters now. I’m almost an hour and 7 minutes away.”

“Can’t believe I’m doing this. But I’m ready. I hope my victims aren’t,” Hale allegedly added. “My only fear is if anything goes wrong. I’ll do my best to prevent any of the sort. (God let my wrath take over my anxiety). It might be 10 minutes. It might be 3-7. It’s gonna go quick.”

The page concludes with, “I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die haha.”

On March 27, Hale stalked the halls of Covenant School in Nashville, where she killed three children and three adults before authorities successfully took her down.

“The anti-whiteness movement, mainstreamed by American universities and corporations, has blood on its hands,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) reacted.

The anti-whiteness movement, mainstreamed by American universities and corporations, has blood on its hands. https://t.co/Eo3BmPXDSv — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 6, 2023

After the shooting on March 27, police revealed that Hale had left a manifesto and indicated that transgender propaganda played a role in her motive.

As Breitbart News reported, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) would not confirm that the purported leaked pages from the Nashville shooter’s manifesto were real during a Monday morning phone call.

