Texas law enforcement officers are working on a case involving a stolen city-installed game camera that has apparently stayed switched on unbeknownst to the person who has it.

The camera was stolen from Del Rio, KENS 5 reported Monday, adding that Del Rio Police are working with other police agencies to find the person responsible for its disappearance.

In an updated social media post, Del Rio police said the agency passed the case information to the Live Oak Police Department.

The post continued:

Remarkably, the camera is still sending images to the police department, and it’s believed the suspect is unaware of this. If you have any information to help identify this individual, please contact our dispatch at 830-774-2711, and we will promptly share the details with our police agency partners. Your cooperation is sincerely appreciated in resolving this matter.

The images in question show a shirtless man with closely shaved hair, gage earrings, and numerous tattoos on his upper body.

He is sitting on a bed inside what appears to be a trailer while someone else lies in the bed behind him:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the photos and offer ideas on how to find the man.

“There is a name on the front of his chest, girlfriend?, maybe start by checking with her,” one person suggested.

“Kassandra come get your man,” someone else wrote, while another said, “This man right here is so easy to find, look at all the clues on his body not to mention his face plastered all over social media.”

In a social media post on Monday, the Live Oak Police Department said it was trying to identify the individual in the case.

The agency told community members, “If you have any information to help identify this individual, please contact Detective Andrada at (210)945-1734. Your cooperation is sincerely appreciated in resolving this matter.”