Three illegal aliens from Columbia are accused of operating a scam to rob a 60-year-old woman of more than $20,000 in DuPage County in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Illegal aliens Miguel Pena-Gomez, 43 years old, Liliana Nagles-Cuesta, 49 years old, and Angela Posada-Acosta, 45 years old — all from Columbia — were charged each with one count of felony theft by deception of $5,000 or more from a person over 60 years old.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, Pena-Gomez approached the victim and asked her to help him claim a lottery ticket worth $6 million. The winning lottery ticket, prosecutors said, did not exist.

While Pena-Gomez was speaking to the victim, Nagles-Cuesta approached them and told her she spoke Spanish and could help translate, according to prosecutors. From there, Nagles-Cuesta allegedly pretended to call lottery officials and ask how much money was needed to claim the fake $6 million prize.

The victim was told they would need $30,000 to collect the fake lottery prize. The victim informed authorities that she told the pair she did not have $30,000 to give them, but Nagles-Cuesta offered to help get money from her account.

The pair got into a vehicle with the victim and went to the victim’s bank, where more than $20,000 was withdrawn from her account. Nagles-Cuesta then left the two and claimed she was going back to the bank to withdraw more money but never returned. To rob the victim of the money, prosecutors said, Pena-Gomez asked her if she could go into a store nearby and buy him medicine.

When she did so, Pena-Gomez and Nagles-Cuesta allegedly took the money from the victim’s center console and fled. Posada-Acosta allegedly staked out where the robbery occurred, acting as a lookout.

“This is a disturbing case involving a group of con artists and their coordinated efforts to steal from someone simply trying to help them,” local Police Chief Roy Selvik said in a statement.

All three illegal aliens have been denied bail and remain in DuPage County custody. Their next court appearance is scheduled for December 11.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.