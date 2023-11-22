A naked woman on psychedelic drugs terrorized travelers at a Chilean airport on Thursday in a disturbing incident caught on video, which has now gone viral.

Footage recorded by stunned witnesses shows the clothless woman running around the Nuevo Pudahuel Airport in Pudahuel before violently attacking onlookers on November 16.

People were watching in bewilderment when the woman suddenly lunged at a seemingly random couple walking through the airport, yanking a woman’s hair and pulling her to the floor.

The man the woman was walking with rushed to her aid while the offender laid her bare-naked body on the concrete floor as other travelers watched in horror.

Airport staff in bright orange vests can be seen watching as the attack occurs but taking no action to stop it.

According to Chilean news agency Emol, the woman is 29 years old, and she told officials that she had consumed “hallucinogenic mushrooms excessively” while at a party before arriving at the airport.

“The drug had an effect on her and, according to her, she wanted to go see her mother, so she got on one of the buses to the airport,” the outlet said before adding that she was finally detained by law enforcement after attacking a taxi driver who called the police.