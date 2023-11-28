A fatal stabbing left one high school student dead, one hospitalized, and a third in custody on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The disturbing incident happened inside Southeast Raleigh High School at approximately 11:00 a.m., and the school later announced it would be closed on Tuesday, WRAL reported.

Law enforcement obtained a secure custody order for the 14-year-old suspect in the case who was charged with murder on a juvenile petition.

“Police said the student who died was 15 years old. The other student who was hurt was 16. The suspect and victims were not identified,” the WRAL article read.

Student, 15, killed by younger peer in caught-on-camera brawl at North Carolina high school https://t.co/cTV9GBexkr pic.twitter.com/CKtU1EPoX6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2023

When the incident occurred, a school resource officer called local police. The fight reportedly erupted between several students on the campus, and video footage shows the brawl that appears to have occurred outside the gym and eventually moved inside.

WRAL video shows the chaotic scene. The outlet highlighted what appears to be a knife in the hands of one of the young people.

“I’m just feeling like every day I drop her off, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” one parent told CBS 17.

“I live close by and every time I hear a siren I’m wondering if there’s something going on here,” she added:

The school said it went into Code Red lockdown as police as school security secured the area and provided first-aid to those injured in the altercation.

“Both victims were transported to the hospital. One of the students passed away. The second victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries,” the school stated:

Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones. Please keep them and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your thoughts. While student privacy laws prevent me from sharing specific information about the victim, please know that the student who passed away was a valued member of our school community, and we grieve this loss alongside his loved ones.

According to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, authorities are trying to identify those involved in the fight, and the investigation remains active.

Cherelle McLaughlin told WRAL her 14 year old son had the knife. The outlet noted he is now charged with murder. The woman also claimed the boy had been bullied at school.

“I called the school, and I phoned them that morning. Because I told them that something may happen, I don’t know,” she said.