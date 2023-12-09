Police: Former Aerosmith Music Video Star Arrested for Attempted Rape

A former male model who appeared in Aerosmith’s 1994 hit “Crazy” music video has been arrested and charged with attempted rape, officials said.

Dean Kelly, 52, was taken into custody on attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery charges from an October incident, the New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday.

The Louisiana man has a long rap sheet, having previously been convicted of sexual battery and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and threatening a public official in two separate incidents, reports NOLA.com.

Kelly is best known for starring in the famous Aerosmith video as a shirtless hunk alongside actress Alicia Silverstone and frontman Steven Tyler’s daughter, Liv.

The female victim from October is alleging that the ex-model catfished her by using a fake name and old pictures on a dating app and assaulted her when they met.

Court records obtained by WDSU revealed that Kelly is also being accused by others of hiding his sex offender status from his 2014 conviction.

“I met this person about six months ago. We started seeing each other. I have children, and we spend the night at his place. He failed to inform me he was a sexual offender,” one woman alleged to police.

WDSU noted that yet another woman is claiming that she also met Kelly through a dating app, where she says he used a fake name and pictures that did not look like him.

“She claims while she was with him, Kelly forced his hand down her pants despite her protesting before he eventually allegedly removed her pants and underwear entirely and rubbed himself on her,” the outlet reported of the court documents.

Kelly has also been accused of raping a 14-year-old and 17-year-old girl in two separate incidents in 2005, NOLA.com reported.

Kelly was handed down a $1.1 million bond by a judge on Friday, which his lawyer says will be met.

“The bond got set. We’re going to make the bond and then deal with the problem. It’s complicated, but it’s doable. It didn’t make any difference to us, whatever it is, we’re going to make it, and we’re going to move on,” said Kelly’s lawyer, Frank DeSalvo.

If Kelly can make bond, the judge’s caveat is that he must be under 24-hour house arrest, not use the internet or dating websites, and stay away from the accuser.

However, Kelly has previously violated his terms of probation, including not using aliases on social media and having to register all phones he used, NOLA.com reported in 2014.