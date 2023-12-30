Law enforcement officers have identified two suspects accused of attacking a Chipotle worker in Indian Land, South Carolina, on December 10.

The pair was identified as 36-year-old Jamel Bernard Williams and 34-year-old Kayla Nicole Pyle, WCNC reported Friday.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene around 9:00 p.m. on December 10 and spoke with the 20-year-old victim and others who saw the incident unfold. The suspects in the case had left the area by the time the officers arrived to investigate.

In a social media post on Friday, the sheriff’s office detailed what happened that evening:

According to the victim and witnesses, Pyle entered the restaurant and placed an order. A dispute arose about the order, and words were exchanged between Pyle and the victim. The victim decided to end her shift and go home. As she headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams, who is much larger than the victim, entered from the other side and approached the victim. He pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around. Pyle joined in and struck the victim. A male juvenile was with Pyle and Williams, but he has not been identified and will not be charged. The suspects left, and police were called. The relationship between Williams, Pyle, and the male juvenile is unknown.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that the fight happened after the customers were told they would be charged more for extra chicken.

It is interesting to note that in February 2022, Chipotle said a price hike was likely as inflation drove costs higher, according to Breitbart News.

Following the recent incident, the victim said she was in pain but later sought treatment on her own. Exactly how she was injured was not detailed.

Video footage appears to show the fight inside the restaurant, which was caught the moment bystanders tried to break it up:

A witness was able to note the description of the suspects’ vehicle, which was a Dodge Charger, and its tags.

“Store video and video taken by a witness were also obtained. Williams and Pyle were identified with the assistance of personnel of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said.

The agency noted arrest warrants charged Williams with assault and battery in the first degree, and Pyle was charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Now, officials are urging people with more information regarding the case to contact authorities.

In a similar incident, an Ohio woman who threw a hot burrito bowl at a Chipotle employee’s face recently got her jail time reduced by agreeing to work inside a fast food restaurant, Breitbart News reported on December 7.