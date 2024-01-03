Jeffrey Epstein Associate List to Begin Rolling Out Wednesday, Following Delay Confusion

The list of over 150 known associates of the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is set to begin rolling out on Wednesday, despite an appeal from an anonymous woman in the group.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York will soon start releasing names from the list, but have granted anonymity to three Jane Does until at least January 22 after a judge granted one of them a 30-day extension, NewsNation reported Wednesday.

Though reports initially speculated that the release of all the identities would also be delayed, more than 150 names on Epstein’s list will become unsealed, the Washington Examiner confirmed.

An attorney for the Jane Doe who was granted an extension by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Preska on December 21 argued that she could suffer from physical harm if her name was made public because she lives in a “culturally conservative” foreign country.

“As Doe 107 has previously stated, she lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released,” her attorney, Richard Levitt, said.

That anonymous Epstein associate now has until January 22 to submit an affidavit as evidence that she would be put into danger if her identity were to be publicly revealed.

Reports from January 1 have claimed that former President Bill Clinton will be revealed to be “John Doe 36″ on the list.

Bill Clinton to be unmasked as ‘Doe 36’ and identified more than 50 times in Jeffrey Epstein doc dump https://t.co/LNsx5rZDkk pic.twitter.com/wLyJf9IO2d — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2024

Clinton is reportedly named over 50 times in the redacted papers connected to a 2015 lawsuit from one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, against the suspected sex trafficker’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to commit horrific sexual abuses against minors. Epstein was awaiting his own trial when he was found dead in August 2019 in a New York City jail. While his passing was officially ruled a suicide, the public remains skeptical of the many suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Giuffre is the most public victim coming after restitution for her abuses suffered under Epstein and his ilk, getting an “undisclosed sum” payment from Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in February 2022.

BREAKING Giuffre v Prince Andrew: case settled pic.twitter.com/m4VDrIPkA2 — Joshua Rozenberg (@JoshuaRozenberg) February 15, 2022

Giuffre, now 38, was underage when the prince allegedly assaulted her.

The American-Australian victim advocate claimed she was raped by the Duke when she was 17 at properties owned by Epstein in Manhattan, London, and the Carribean.

Prince Andrew said in 2019 that “it didn’t happen,” but he settled out of court anyway.