Trump: ‘It’s Possible’ Jeffrey Epstein Was Killed, Likely Committed Suicide

Former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson it could be “possible” that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was killed in his prison cell in 2019, but added he thinks he committed suicide.

Trump joined Carlson for a 46-minute interview released moments before the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hosted by Fox News.

Carlson, who was the network’s primetime anchor for years, asked Trump if he believed it was possible Epstein was murdered.

“Oh, sure. It’s possible. I mean, I don’t really believe — I think he probably committed suicide,” Trump said, adding:

He had a life with you know, beautiful homes and beautiful everything and he all of a sudden he’s incarcerated and not doing very well. I would say that he did, but there are those people — there are many people, I think you’re one of them — but a lot of people think that he was killed.

Trump emphasized that Epstein “knew a lot on a lot of people.”

Carlson matter-of-factly stated, “he was killed” and opined that former Attorney General Bill Barr “clearly lied” in his book, One Damn Thing After Another, about Epstein’s death.

“Certainly, it wasn’t well done. They had no cameras, they had no anything, everybody was sleeping, and you know, a case could be made,” Trump said, prompting a laugh from Carlson. “Look, I’m not gonna get involved in it, but I can tell you, a case could be made either way, but it certainly wasn’t the most well-run place.”

In June, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice released a report stating it “did not uncover evidence contradicting the FBI’s determination regarding the absence of criminality in connection with Epstein’s death,” the AFP noted. The report was based on an investigation that Inspector General Michael Horowitz headed up.