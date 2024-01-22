Police: Manhunt for 23-Year-Old Romeo Nance After 7 Shot Dead in Illinois

A manhunt is underway for 23-year-old Romeo Nance after seven people were found shot to death in Joliet, Illinois, Monday afternoon, according to police.

CBS News reported that a fatal shooting on Sunday is also believed to be connected to shootings in two homes.

WGN-TV noted that police are referring to the shootings on Monday and Sunday as “random” incidents “in Joliet Township and the City of Joliet.”

#UPDATE: Police are searching for Romeo Nance, believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry, with license plate number Q73041, after multiple people were found dead in two homes. He is considered armed and dangerous. The latest details: https://t.co/BNFOqeu6jb pic.twitter.com/F9cUwe4mJC — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 22, 2024

ABC 7 observed that Joliet police chief Bill Evans commented on Monday’s crime scene, saying, “I’ve been a police officer for 29 years, and this is the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with.”

Nance is 6’2″, weighing about 160 lbs. He is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry, license plate number Q73041.

