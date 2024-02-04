A Minnesota mother of two has been arrested after running into a youth hockey team staying at a hotel she was in before allegedly coercing two of the 15-year-old players into sex, according to police.

Allison Leigh Schardin, 38, was staying in a hotel in Roseville on a family “staycation” last month when she met teen boys from a Colorado hockey team in town for a tournament, the Star Tribune reported.

Schardin reportedly began talking to two of the players in a hotel hot tub on the night of January 14, telling them about her and her husband’s “marital problems.”

She exchanged contact information with at least one of the minors before they went back to their rooms, then sent one of them a Snapchat message claiming that she had just had a fight with her husband and asking to come to the teen’s room.

Once inside the boy’s room, Schardin asked the boys how old they were and told them they were young enough to be her kids, according to court documents obtained by the Pioneer Press.

Investigators allege that the predator then began talking about sex, entered a bed with two of the boys, and asked them about their own sexual activity.

“She then began sexual acts with two of the teens and asked them to perform sexual acts on her,” the New York Post reported.

While all of this was going on, prosecutors say a third minor was also in the room and watching the sexual acts.

The two boys told police they felt pressured by the older married woman, and eventually told her to leave.

However, authorities said Schardin didn’t stop there — she later went so far as to show up at one of the youth team’s hockey games and even continued to text the boys after they returned home to Colorado.

Schardin was finally arrested Thursday on third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The accused predator allegedly admitted to police that she kissed and had sexual contact with the teens, but “claimed she wasn’t going to go through with it” after asking them for condoms, court documents said.