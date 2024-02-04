Video: Los Angeles Woman Clings to Speeding Car with Her Stolen French Bulldog Inside

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shocking viral video showing the owner of a stolen French bulldog clinging to the hood of a car as the driver escaped with her precious pooch.

The dognapping occurred January 18 in downtown Los Angeles, when Ali Zacharias was shopping at a Whole Foods store as a group of people in a white Kia Forte apparently plotted to take her expensive pet.

Onyx the bulldog was allegedly snatched by Sadie Slater, who LAPD were finally able to arrest on Saturday after she was accused of grabbing the pet and hopping into the car with four other passengers.

Zacharias told the Daily Mail that she initially thought there was just a misunderstanding when Slater allegedly picked up Onyx and began to walk away.

She eventually realized her pet was being stolen, and attempted to block the getaway vehicle from leaving by standing in front of it.

“It was at this point that the car started moving off and she ended up on the hood,” the outlet reported.

Video recorded by a witness shows the Kia speeding through an intersection as Zacharias helplessly clung on, before eventually being thrown off after several blocks.

Fortunately, she didn’t suffer from any serious injuries.

LAPD Officer Jader Chaves the video was “very shocking… but at the same time it was very helpful in identifying the vehicle and the license plate and the occupants.”

Zacharias said she was “screaming with joy” when she heard Slater had been arrested, but she is now “waiting for the next piece of news that Onyx is safe and in custody.”

“I love this dog. I miss this dog. I can’t wait to see his face. I can’t wait to see him. He’ll wiggle over sideways when he sees me. He gets so happy. I can’t wait to see him,” she told the Daily Mail.

With French bulldog puppies often selling for over $1,000, they are one of the most-stolen dog breeds.

Zacharias is now offering a large reward for Onyx’s return as LAPD continues its investigation.

“They stole my child away from me. I’m just praying that I can get him back,” the heartbroken dog owner said.