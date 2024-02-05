Police in Chicago have charged a 23-year-old suspect with shooting a woman in the face in November while inside a car.

After the incident, which occurred in Jefferson Park, law enforcement said a person inside another vehicle shot the woman while she was in another car, CWB Chicago reported Saturday.

However, investigators and prosecutors now say that is not what happened.

The suspect charged in the case was identified as Nathan Frazer, a Skokie resident. An image shows the man in question:

A Skokie man shot a Chicago woman in the face at point-blank range during an argument on the Northwest Side after she said he wouldn’t do anything to her because they were in a “nice white neighborhood,” prosecutors say.https://t.co/ECJmRVktbQ — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 3, 2024

Prior to the shooting, someone drove Frazer to the victim’s residence to meet up with her and two other individuals, the CWB Chicago report noted, adding the suspect had only met the woman one time before the incident happened:

He arrived holding a bottle of alcohol and quickly became agitated when he misplaced his phone, but he became quiet and kept to himself after finding it in the Lexus he came in. About two hours later, the group all entered the Lexus to give Frazer a ride home, according to a written proffer filed by prosecutors.

Frazer was apparently in the seat behind the driver next to two other people. The victim in the case had taken the passenger seat. When the suspect yelled and demanded to be returned home, the driver told him the car was warming up and they were waiting for it to finish doing so.

However, once the vehicle began moving, the suspect tried to exit and the victim pleaded with him to behave, the CWB Chicago report continued:

After Frazer unsuccessfully lunged toward the victim, she yelled that he would not do anything to her “because this is a nice white neighborhood,” the proffer said. “Who isn’t going to do anything, b***h?” allegedly Frazer replied, in sum and substance, as he pulled a gun from his waistband and immediately shot her in the face.

Following the incident, the woman was hospitalized for nearly a week due to her jaw being fractured. Medical professionals were forced to remove two of her molars and also wire her jaw shut.

Officials have since charged the suspect with attempted first-degree murder. During a court appearance Thursday, Judge Maryam Ahmad detained him.

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the case, one person writing, “Nice work democrats!! Is it bad enough yet?”

Breitbart News reported January 28 that at least 14 individuals were shot and four of them died over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

During an interview in December when Johnson was speaking on the rising crime in his city, he said homicides and shootings were down and claimed “money for restoration and reparations” would help address the issues plaguing community members.

WATCH — Chicago Mayor on Increase in Most Violent Crime: “Reparations” Money Will Help: