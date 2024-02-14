Video from Kansas City’s 9 KMBC shows police swarming an individual after Chiefs fans tackled him and allegedly took away his gun.

Breitbart News reported that two armed men were in custody following shots fired near Kansas City’s Union Station at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The video from 9 KMBC shows one of the suspects being arrested after he was tackled:

Video: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras

A video sent to KMBC 9 shows KCPD officers taking a person into custody outside of Union Station following a shooting at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally. pic.twitter.com/QtastrVss1 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 14, 2024

A video posted by the Post Millennial shows the suspects being loaded into a police vehicle:

Breitbart News noted that at least ten people were shot during the incident, and ABC News noted that one of the ten individuals passed away. Three of the wounded individuals are in critical condition.

