Police: Wisconsin Pizza Hut Worker Kills Manager over $7,000 Inheritance

A Wisconsin Pizza Hut employee has been accused of killing his manager over a $7,000 inheritance check and leaving his body in the restaurant’s dumpster, local authorities said.

Just days after store manager Alex Stengel showed off his newly cashed check to his co-workers, employee Kavonn Ingram allegedly killed him and wheeled his body out to the trash, the South Milwaukee Police Department said.

According to the Friday press release, the body of Stengel, 55, was found on February 7, and Ingram, 31, was arrested on February 11.

“We believe money was the motive for this crime,” the department stated, adding that it is not looking for any other suspects.

Stengel was found shot with his throat slashed, WISN reported.

Police believe that the murder took place two days before Stengel’s body was found, and they reportedly have proof that after Ingram allegedly stashed the body, he clocked the victim out of Pizza Hut’s system, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The store’s general manager also said he received messages from Stengel’s phone stating he did not feel well and was heading out for the day.

Stengel’s wallet, cellphone, and keys had all been removed from his possession before his body was found.

“Authorities said the text message was sent by the suspect to explain Stengel’s absence and, combined with the logging out of the computer, shows the suspect is familiar with Pizza Hut procedures and the individual workers at the restaurant,” the outlet reported.

Ingram has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, hiding a corpse as a party to a crime, armed robbery as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the homicide charge.