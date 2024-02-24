Officials in Las Vegas reportedly seized over 90,000 illicit fentanyl pills and other drugs from two men on Wednesday, the incident happening while a child was at the scene.

Authorities also seized 13 pounds of alleged methamphetamine at the scene where the suspected dealer was selling the drugs as a child was sitting in the booster seat of the car, KLAS reported Thursday.

Las Vegas drug agents seized more than 90,000 illicit fentanyl pills and 13 pounds of meth during a bust where an alleged dealer sold the stash with a child sitting in the backseat. https://t.co/6SpvgchC1q — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 23, 2024

According to records, the suspects, identified as Jorge Rodriguez-Medina and Jose Sanchez-Lobo, are now facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used as a pain reliever and anesthetic.

However, “Overdose can cause stupor, changes in pupil size, clammy skin, cyanosis, coma, and respiratory failure leading to death. The presence of a triad of symptoms such as coma, pinpoint pupils, and respiratory depression strongly suggests opioid intoxication,” the agency said.

A few weeks ago, DEA officials were informed about a Mexican man distributing pills and fentanyl in the area, the KLAS article explained.

Once an undercover officer agreed to buy 90,000 fentanyl pills from someone working as a courier for the man, they met in a parking lot on Wednesday in the east valley area, the outlet continued:

Investigators said a man, later identified as Rodriguez-Medina, arrived at the sale and said he was there to “count the money.” Several minutes later, another man, identified as Sanchez-Lobo, arrived in a car with a woman and a small child in the backseat, documents said. “The [undercover officer] spoke to Sanchez-Lobo regarding the transaction from the passenger-side door, at which point Sanchez-Lobo told the [officer] that the narcotics were in a gym bag in the rear-passenger compartment and then lifted the gym bag off the rear floorboard and placed the bag on the rear passenger-side seat,” documents said.

The bag allegedly contained substances that appeared to be meth and fentanyl pills. Moments later, the two suspects were arrested.

“DEA agents did not disclose the Mexican man’s identity, saying it remained unknown as of Thursday,” the KLAS article said.

Meanwhile, officials recently arrested a pair of Mexican men who are accused of trying to drive a bus hauling nearly 500 pounds of fentanyl over the southern border and into Arizona, Breitbart News reported.

As the fentanyl crisis plagues Americans, it is important to note that Oregon’s fentanyl overdose rate has risen by 1,530 percent in the past few years, Breitbart News said Wednesday.

“The drastic increase came with the 2020 passing of Measure 110, a drug decriminalization law that most Oregonians now believe to be a grave mistake after seeing the spike in deaths,” the article stated.

