Police: Chicago Prostitute Carjacks Client at Gunpoint, Leads Cops on 100-MPH Chase

A Chicago-area prostitute allegedly carjacked her client at gunpoint before leading Chicago cops on a high-speed chase, crashing into another vehicle, and fleeing the scene on foot.

According to court records obtained by CWBChicago, 22-year-old Kiara “Ke Ke” Simmons was out on pretrial release in connection to another car theft while allegedly committing more crimes but missed her court dates.

Prosecutors say Simmons, of Hometown, knew her latest alleged victim from prostitution “solicitations prior to this incident.”

The 39-year-old man met her on Saturday afternoon before Simmons allegedly took the keys to his 2010 Subaru Forester at gunpoint and drove away in the car with another unnamed man.

“Chicago police officers found the hijacked SUV, but Simmons allegedly sped onto a highway as the man in her passenger seat tossed a pistol from the vehicle,” the local public safety outlet reported. “The cops terminated the pursuit due to ‘extreme danger’ and recovered the handgun, prosecutors said.”

After several hours, CPD cops again spotted Simmons in the victim’s vehicle.

In their detention petition, prosecutors wrote that the sex worker sped away from police “in excess of 100mph [sic].”

After eventually crashing into another car — and injuring its 24-year-old driver — a police helicopter spotted Simmons and her male passenger run into a nearby building.

“Cops arrested them there,” CWBChicago reported.

The alleged carjacker has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and aggravated reckless driving.

Her passenger, later identified as a 22-year-old man, was also hit with misdemeanor charges for criminal trespassing to a vehicle.