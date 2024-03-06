Police: 8 Suspects Record the Abduction, Torture, and Rape of Alabama Mother Before Killing Her

A young Alabama mother was allegedly abducted before being tortured, sexually assaulted, and killed by a group of eight suspects in a horrific attack recorded by the perpetrators.

Videos obtained by the Birmingham Police Department show Mahogany Jackson, 20, being beaten and forced to perform sex acts at gunpoint, Detective Mark Green testified in court Monday.

The mother of one arrived at the home of one of the suspects, 24-year-old Brandon Pope, to hang out with friends on February 25, WBRC reported. However, she was allegedly being set up to be raped and murdered.

Green said the first video shows Jackson naked outside, with 25-year-old Teja Lewis beating her and 23-year-old Si’nya McCall kicking her.

After that, McCall can allegedly be heard directing the others to “put her in the trunk.”

Jackson was reportedly able to contact her mother, Gail Maddox, around 8:00 a.m., writing, “Send the police apt 3 held hostage don’t call.” She also sent her location to her sister, Maddox posted on Facebook.

LORD THIS HURTS SO BAD!!! Posted by Gail Maddox on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Police believe the suspects transported Jackson to Lewis and McCall’s apartment, where more violent acts were allegedly recorded.

Birmingham investigators say Jackson was handcuffed and continually assaulted by the group, including being spat on, slapped, and pistol-whipped.

According to Detective Green, videos of the young mom being forced to perform sex acts were even posted on social media. In the footage, the suspects can allegedly be heard telling Jackson that she’s about to die.

Jackson’s body was found at an illegal dumping site the next day with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, WBRC reported. One attorney described the location as “dead man road.”

Prosecutors have charged Giovonnie Clapp, 23, and Blair Green, 25, with felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sodomy.

McCall got hit with felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sodomy while Lewis was charged with felony murder.

Jeremiah McDowell, 18, Francis Harris, 25, and Pope were all charged with capital murder during a first-degree kidnapping, as well as capital murder during first-degree sodomy.

Ariana Lashay Robinson, 23, was the last suspect to be caught by the Birmingham police, nine days after Jackson’s body was found. She was also charged with felony murder and kidnapping.

Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the alleged actions of the group were some of the worst he’d seen in his career.

“The actions displayed by these defendants were barbaric and have no place in society,’’ said Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr. “The senseless and inhumane treatment perpetuated on young Mahogany Jackson was very disturbing and violent.”

Heartbroken mom Gail Maddox has pleaded with the public to stop sharing videos of her daughter’s violent torture.

“THAT’S MY CHILD PLEASE STOP I CAN’T TAKE IT,’’ she wrote on Facebook.

“What am I going to tell my granddaughter when she asks for her mother,” she posted, alongside a photo of Jackson’s little girl.

What am I going to tell my Granddaughter when she asks for her Mother 😭😭 Posted by Gail Maddox on Monday, February 26, 2024

Jackson’s sister, Jazmyne Maddox, also shared her pain on social media.

“Y’all took my fucking sister from us man she ain’t deserve this shit,” she wrote the day her body was found.