Two Arrested in Connection with Dead Baby Found in Florida Trash Bin

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an infant who was discovered dead in a trash bin earlier this year in Hollywood, Florida.

The woman is believed to be the mother of the baby, and the man is believed to have helped her dispose of the baby’s body outside of an apartment complex, ABC News reported.

Both are facing charges for failure to report a death. The man is also facing a charge for illegal disposal of a body, according to Hollywood police.

“The full-term baby boy, with an umbilical cord still attached, was found on Jan. 7 by a roofing company worker who had noticed a foul odor,” according to the report. “He found the baby in a reusable shopping bag inside the trash bin, and notified authorities, according to a police affidavit.”

Police discovered the man and woman by using video surveillance to find the owner of a car seen stopping beside the trash bin, the report states. Police then used text messages between the pair, along with DNA samples taken from a shopping bag to find the woman.

An autopsy showed the infant had no signs of trauma or injury, the affidavit states. Further testing is pending to determine whether the baby was stillborn or born alive.