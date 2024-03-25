Witness Jose Ibarra spoke with Fox 58 about the incident. During the interview, he pointed to where he saw the suspect standing on the side of the road. “He walked all through here and he was waving like, a person’s leg. He started chewing on it over there, he was biting it. Then he was hitting it against the wall and everything,” he recalled.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

“On the leg, the skin was hanging. You could see the bone,” said Ibarra, who added he believes the man is homeless.

The Fox 58 report noted it was unclear who the leg belongs to or who was injured. However, the outlet said one person died as a result of the train incident.

Additional video shows a closer view of the suspect allegedly eating the leg.

When the suspect begins walking down the sidewalk, sirens are heard and multiple law enforcement vehicles arrive in the area as the man, wearing a red hoodie and dark colored pants, continues on his way.

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts and opinions on the report, one person writing, “Guy high on Tranq?? Meth??? WTF would make you do that craziness!!!!”

“Is everyone going insane,” another person questioned.