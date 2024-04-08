New Jersey Officers Attacked, One Stabbed in Face Responding to 911 Hang-Up Call

Two New Jersey officers were attacked after responding to a 911 hang-up call, police said.

The attack occurred Sunday night as officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in Galloway Township, New Jersey, according to the police department.

10 Philadelphia reports that the call brought two officers to a home on Cresson Avenue, where they were attacked as they investigated the call. The attacker injured both officers — one suffered a head injury and the other was “stabbed in the face.” The attacker has been caught, and both officers were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, although ABC 6 describes one of the officer’s injuries as “serious.”

The Galloway Township Police Department released this statement Sunday night:

It was revealed in a update Monday, provided by the department along with footage, that the suspect, Keith E. Kiminski, 30, “darted out of the residence and attacked the officers” as they spoke to his mother. She can be heard saying in the video that her son was having “issues” and had a knife on him.

“Officer Erik Tarnow was immediately stabbed on the right side of his face with folding pocket knife and a violent physical altercation ensued. Officer Tarnow took Kaminski to the ground, and along with Officer Hunter Thomas they fought with Kiminski for several minutes until additional backup officers arrived on scene,” the department wrote, noting that Officer Tarnow “underwent surgery for his injuries.” He is currently in stable condition.

“Officer Thomas was treated for a minor head injury and released the same evening,” according to the police department, which listed the charges against the suspect:

Keith Kiminski was charged with numerous offenses including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest. Kiminski was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a future court date.

“This incident is another reminder of the dangers that our police officers face on a daily basis”, Chief Richard D. Barber said in a statement. “We are grateful that Officer Tarnow is recovering well, and our department will be here to fully support Erik and his family.”

The attack comes as increasing crime emerges as a top issue across the country. A February Rasmussen Reports survey revealed that most voters, 61 percent, believe violent crime in America is getting “worse.”