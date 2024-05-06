High School Girl Shot When Bullet Came Through School Window in Gun-Controlled D.C.

A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday when a bullet soared through a window at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC.

NBC 4 Washington reported that the girl was talking to a teacher in a second-floor classroom when the bullet struck her.

Eighteen-year-old Azhari Graves was arrested in connection with the shooting. Graves was part of a “group of teens” near the school, and shots were fired as a second group circled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Graves’ attorney claimed surveillance video did not show Graves firing the shot that hit the girl.

WTOP noted that Graves is being held without bond. The female student’s injury is not life-threatening.

Democrat Former Rep. Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, sums up D.C.’s gun control by stressing that the District “has enacted some of the strongest gun violence prevention legislation in the nation.”

D.C.’s controls include gun owner licensing, universal background checks, gun purchase waiting periods, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun storage laws, and a de facto “assault weapons” ban.

