Chicago Police: Venezuelan Immigrant Arrested 10 Times in 10 Months Now Lives in Jail

An immigrant in Chicago, Illinois, has been causing a lot of trouble for police officers and businesses in the area.

Carlos Mavarez Viloria, a Venezuelan immigrant, lived at the Standard Club migrant shelter in the city’s downtown area, and police and court documents say he has been arrested ten times since he arrived, CWBChicago reported Monday.

Meet the Venezuelan migrant who has been arrested 10 times since arriving in Chicago 10 months ago.https://t.co/hskMeNQIcW — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 28, 2024

He was released after each arrest until the tenth time. He is now being held in Cook County Jail.

The outlet said his first run-in with the law happened when he was accused of stealing items and food from a local Walmart. A judge issued an arrest warrant for the man when he did not appear for his court date, but he was taken into custody after allegedly shoplifting from a Macy’s.

Since that time, he has been accused of possessing a crack pipe, more shoplifting, pulling a gun on a convenience store clerk, disobeying a security guard at Walgreens, and selling clothes without a permit.

The CWBChicago report detailed Viloria’s tenth arrest:

It happened on May 15 at Pritzker Park. Cook County sheriff’s deputies arrested him for several shoplifting cases filed by TJ Maxx, 11 North State, according to court records. Viloria pushed, struggled, and fell to the ground with one of the deputies. A second deputy suffered hand and arm injuries, the report said. In addition to felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, Viloria was charged with resisting, reckless conduct, and shoplifting merchandise worth $450 from TJ Maxx, including men’s clothing and a suitcase, according to court filings. The alleged thefts occurred on April 9, April 25, April 30, and May 7.

Crime data show that the Chicago Police Department has arrested more than 1,000 Venezuelan immigrants in the first three months of 2024, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

“Put another way, while newly arrived Venezuelan migrants make up just 1.5 percent of Chicago’s 2.6 million residents, they have accounted for 11.11 percent of all arrests in the first three months of 2024, when officers recorded the arrestees’ country of origin,” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet reported in April that sanctuary states in President Joe Biden’s America are planning to hand out billions of dollars in taxpayer money to immigrants by offering them housing, food, and health care.

“President Joe Biden is blaming record-setting levels of illegal immigration to the United States on congressional Republicans, suggesting they are standing in the way of ‘border enforcement,'” Breitbart News reported Thursday.

RELATED EXCLUSIVE: 1,500 Migrants Cross Border into Texas in Six Hours

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas