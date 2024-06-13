Police: North Carolina Middle School Teacher Raped 14-Year-Old Student

A North Carolina former middle school teacher has been arrested for sex crimes against a 14-year-old student.

The investigation began on Friday, June 7, 2024, when a Wellcome Middle School resource officer began looking into a potentially inappropriate relationship between 37-year-old Spanish teacher Heydi Monroy and the teen, a local ABC News affiliate reported.

As a result of the evidence that police gathered, Monroy was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of statutory rape of a child, sexual activity with a student, and indecent liberties with a student.

It is unclear if the victim is a male or female student.

Monroy, who taught Spanish at the Pitt County school, was placed on suspension on the same day as her arrest but no longer works for the school district as of Wednesday.

The disgraced teacher is being held without bond.

“This investigation remains ongoing at this time,” the outlet reported.

A neighbor of Monroy, Seth Turner, told WECT6 that he was shocked to find out about the allegations.

“Shocking to find out about something like that, especially by somebody so close by,” he said.

“You kind of worry for the people around here that do have kids and small children because something like that can definitely make you rethink where you are and the people around you,” Turner added.