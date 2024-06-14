Mississippi Couple Arrested After Bringing Dead Baby to Hospital

A couple in Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested after bringing a dead five-month-old baby to a local hospital, officials announced on Thursday.

Staff with Merit Health Hospital called police in the afternoon after Summer Rose Hill, 20, and Takavian Keivon Gibbs, 21, came to the emergency room with the child, WLOX reported. Medical staff allegedly found several injuries on the infant indicating abuse, according to the report.

Police subsequently arrested Hill and Gibbs. The pair face child abuse charges, and a bond of $500,000 was set for both Hill and Gibbs.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be on the way. Both will be processed and later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be booked,” according to the report.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.