Police: Houston Inmate Escapes Custody, Holds City Employee at Knifepoint Before Recapture

An “armed and dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Houston, Texas, courthouse and tried to carjack a District Attorney’s Office employee at knifepoint was recaptured at his mother’s home, police said.

Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders, 35, is accused of fleeing from custody while being transferred from the downtown court to the Harris County Jail next door around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Assistant Chief Philip Bosquez said during a press conference.

Sanders then made his way into the building’s secure staff parking garage, where police said he allegedly jumped into a vehicle with a woman and held her at knifepoint.

Bosquez declined to give many details on how exactly the inmate escaped custody in the first place or got ahold of a knife but noted that he believes that Sanders obtained the weapon after he escaped custody.

After the woman crashed into several cars, Sanders, once again, took off on foot, ABC13 reported.

At some point after the escape, the inmate jumped into the nearby Buffalo Bayou Tributary, while still wearing his jail-issued uniform.

The University of Houston-Downtown had to issue a safety alert to students and staff, warning them to “get indoors immediately,” “lock outside doors,” and “avoid windows,” according to ABC13.

ESCAPED INMATE – MANHUNT UNDERWAY An inmate escaped during a court appearance in downtown Houston Texas The inmate held an assistant DA at knifepoint before jumping into the bayou Police describe him as wearing orange pants and a black shirt The University of Houston-Downtown… pic.twitter.com/JU5WHyOWrF — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 13, 2024

Following a 12-hour manhunt, the “armed and dangerous” fugitive was captured at his mother’s home in the Cloverleaf area, the local outlet stated.

Officials said Sanders, who was originally in court for three counts of burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, had to be tased while he resisted arrest.

Sanders’ mother and sister — Kathryn Dianne Sanders, 53, and Zana Tyler, 27 — were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension of an escaped inmate.

HCSO announced that Sanders had been taken off the streets by 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

UPDATE: As of 3:00 a.m. on June 14th, escaped inmate Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders has been captured. Sanders was apprehended by the Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force in East Harris County, District 3 area. There will be a news briefing at 4:00 a.m. #HOUnews pic.twitter.com/U7tTTT55lV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 14, 2024

It is unclear how Sanders made it to his mother’s house, which was more than 12 miles from the jail. Sheriffs said the agency found him after receiving multiple leads and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies.

Sanders now faces additional charges of aggravated robbery and escape while he is being treated in the hospital after being tased.

“Earlier today, one of our employees was held against her will by a man with a knife who apparently escaped from official custody,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press release. “We are thankful and grateful that she was not physically harmed during this incident.”