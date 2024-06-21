Police: Retired Chicago Cop, 73, Shot Outside Home by Killer on the Loose

A 73-year-old retired Chicago police officer was fatally shot Thursday morning, and his killer is still on the loose, authorities said.

Larry Neuman, who served in the Chicago Police Department from the early 1980s until 2010, was shot multiple times just steps away from his West Garfield Park home at around 11:30 a.m., FOX 32 reported.

He was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Neuman was CPD’s longest-serving explosives technician and is remembered as a trailblazer.

“He was one of the first African American bomb techs with the Chicago Police Department,” said Gene Roy, retired CPD Chief of Detectives.

Roy, who was Neuman’s former unit commander, said he was a “good man” and a “role model.”

“He was a calm, steady individual on the scene of an incident,” the former chief said. “Always had good, sound advice when things got a little rocky, and he was somebody that was well-respected, well-liked and that people looked up to.”

“To see him die in such a senseless, tragic, needless manner, it’s terribly upsetting,” Roy continued, .

Prior to becoming a police officer, Neuman was a United States Marine who served in Vietnam.

After retiring from the police force, he became a minister at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church.

“When he retired from the CPD, he didn’t retire from his life of service to the city,” Roy noted.

Neuman also worked for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Midway International Airport and O’Hare International Airport until his untimely death.

CPD has since announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his murderer.

Photos shared by the department depicted Neuman hard at work and showing off his big grin.

As we work to bring his killers to justice, we are seeking community assistance. Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is… Posted by Chicago Police Department on Friday, June 21, 2024

“Just an all-out good person,” said City Alderman Jason Ervin in a statement obtained by FOX 32. “This is a tough loss today for the City of Chicago.”

TSA also issued a statement to extend their condolences:

Larry Neuman, a Transportation Security Specialist-Explosives, joined TSA in 2010 and worked at both O’Hare and Midway airports during his career. In his current position, Larry trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Neuman leaves behind a wife and children in the wake of his tragic death.