WATCH : Violent Brawls Erupt at NYC’s Washington Square Park After Pride Parade

Spectators get arrested after a fight during the NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 30, 2024, i
Andres Kudacki/AP
Amy Furr

Fights and screaming erupted at New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday following the Pride Parade, which drew a huge crowd.

As so-called “Pride Month” ended, numerous people were seen engaging in fist fights and tearing at each other’s hair as bystanders watched and filmed with their cellphones, the New York Post reported Monday.

Video footage shows one woman punch and then shove another woman onto the ground, which was littered with garbage. Moments later, another woman was seen holding onto a person’s long hair while repeatedly punching the individual in the face, according to FreedomNewsTV footage.

Two men were also seen punching each other and appearing to nearly rip each other’s clothes off, while later in the clip a woman is seen fighting with another person:

Police opened an investigation after a man was shot once officials shut down the park, ABC 7 News reported Monday.

The shooting victim was recovering in the hospital after being shot in his buttocks and hand. “In all, 22 people were arrested during pride and the aftermath. Sixteen people received desk appearances and were released, while six remain in custody with charges pending,” a reporter for the outlet said:

Additional video footage shows people twerking on top of a vehicle as officers worked to shut down the gathering.

“Washington Square Park is now closed. I am ordering you to leave the park,” an official said over a megaphone:

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the chaotic event, one person writing, “How do democrats continue to watch this ongoing dystopian nightmare that their elected leaders caused and continue to vote for this madness?”

 “Without rioting, leftists would have nothing to do,” another user commented.

Prior to the massive brawl, the city was celebrating its 54th Pride Parade in Greenwich Village, the Post article said.

“During the festivities, anti-Israel protesters temporarily blocked the march before they were hauled off by cops near the historic Stonewall Inn, considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement,” the outlet noted.

