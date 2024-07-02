Sheriff: Texas Man Faked Being CPS Worker to Gain Access to Children

A man in East Texas, accused of impersonating a Child Protective Services (CPS) worker to get close to children, has been caught, thanks to some parents who helped law enforcement in the case.

Authorities with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received a report in June about a suspect pretending to be a CPS worker who told a child’s parents he needed to talk to the child, Fox 4 reported Monday.

Gerald Don Miller, 56, is charged with three counts of impersonating a public servant and one count of sexual assault. https://t.co/7GHLfRpGMy — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 2, 2024

Although officials said the suspect was able to “gain access to the child,” the family gave a detailed description of the man and his car to authorities, who said the information matched a similar incident in November that occurred in Sulphur Springs.

Investigators identified the suspect as Gerald Don Miller, 56. He was taken into custody on June 25 at his residence in Franklin County.

“During the execution of the search warrant, detectives recovered property from Miller’s vehicle corroborating what the victim in Lamar County described. There was also evidence found in Miller’s vehicle linking him to the offense in Sulphur Springs,” authorities said, per the Belleville News-Democrat.

The newspaper also said officials believe there may be additional victims in the case.

Individuals who may have had contact with the suspect when he allegedly claimed to be a CPS worker are being asked to contact law enforcement.

The suspect is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown and white hair and a white mustache, Fox News reported Tuesday.

“He may have been carrying a red case with a Texas Department of Criminal Justice logo on it,” the outlet said.

Miller, who is charged with three counts of impersonating a public servant and a single count of sexual assault, is being held in jail on a bond of $300,000.

“Authorities want to remind the public that a real CPS worker will show proof of their credentials before speaking with you,” the Fox 4 article said.

In June 2023, a woman in Ohio was accused of impersonating a CPS worker to lure a four-year-old boy from his front yard, Breitbart News reported.