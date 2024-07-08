Big Brother 2 Contestant Arrested in Texas on Theft Charge

Police arrested a former contestant on Big Brother regarding a theft charge in Lewisville, Texas, but she claims it is a case of retaliation by a former business associate.

Autumn Daly, who was on the show in 2001, was arrested in June regarding an outstanding warrant for theft, TMZ reported Monday.

When authorities located the woman at a store called Encore! Encore!, which she owns, Daly confirmed she had warrants for her arrest. She reportedly said she was working on them but had not wrapped them up at that time. Therefore, she was arrested.

An image shows the woman’s mugshot:

The TMZ article continued:

Autumn was charged with property theft between $30k and $150k for an alleged 2023 incident. She posted the $2,500 bond. … We reached out to Autumn for comment and she tells TMZ … “It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost. It won’t stick and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further.”

Daly appeared on the second season of the show and was the third person removed from the house after living there for several weeks during the competition.

