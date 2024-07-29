A young mother in Texas is accused of placing her newborn baby boy in a dumpster just moments after giving birth, Click2Houston reported on Saturday.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, was arrested on July 23 and is facing a charge for abandoning a child without intent to return, the report states, citing court documents. Police said Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth on the ground behind a food truck she was working at on Dashwood Drive in Houston.

“After giving birth, court records state that the teenager tied the baby, placenta, and umbilical cord into a trash bag before placing it inside a nearby dumpster, leaving the baby behind,” according to the report.

An individual passing by allegedly heard the baby crying from the dumpster and called 911 for help, records show. First responders transported the child to the hospital. The baby’s condition was unknown at the time the report was published.

When police officers located the mother, she allegedly told them she had no other choice but to throw the baby in the dumpster because she did not want her boyfriend to end their relationship, according to the report.

Investigators said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

“Cux-Ajtzalam is said to be a flight risk, having no ties to the country. She is currently in jail with a $90,000 bond,” the report states.

Her next court date was set for Monday.