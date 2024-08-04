WATCH: Frontier Airlines Pilot Arrested, Removed from Plane in Handcuffs

A Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested and removed from his flight by Houston, Texas, police on a warrant for assault-family violence, shocking video captured by a traveler shows.

The incident occurred Thursday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with footage showing 45-year-old Seymour Walker being escorted off the plane in handcuffs:

The warrant was issued by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety — where the plane was set to touch down — but details surrounding the alleged assault are not clear, the New York Post reported.

Walker was arrested after arriving passengers had already deboarded the plane but before the next group of travelers got on. He was taken into custody “without incident,” police told CBS News.

Frontier acknowledged the incident in a statement to the outlet, saying the arrest took place “prior to the start of boarding for Flight 3195 scheduled from IAH to Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), and that a “replacement crew member was not immediately available and therefore the flight was canceled.”

Passengers impacted by the canceled flight were offered refunds, flight credits, or spots on other flights.

“Airlines report incidents such as this to the FAA office that oversees them, and we investigate all pilot-related issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement obtained by CBS.