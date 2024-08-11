Police: NYC Woman Raped by Man After He Asked for Directions

A New York City woman was raped after a man approached her to ask for directions on August 5, police said.

The victim, 35, was walking in the Bronx around 1:00 a.m. last Monday when a man, later identified as Papa Diop, 38, came up to her, the New York Post reported.

After he asked for directions, Diop allegedly forced the woman into a “dark area” before raping her and fleeing on foot down East 149 Street toward Brook Avenue, police told the outlet.

While the victim was helped and transported to the hospital in stable condition, the suspect was on the loose until his arrest on Saturday.

Diop was reportedly recognized after a wanted photo was published and has since been charged with first-degree rape.