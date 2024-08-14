Police: Dead Baby Boy Found in Trash in Harris County, Texas

A dead baby boy was reportedly discovered in the trash in Harris County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Waste collection workers reportedly discovered the infant around 9:22 a.m. in the 13200 block of Fountaincrest Court, near N. Eldridge Parkway, in the Chimney Hills neighborhood, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the workers were doing their normal route when they saw the baby at the bottom of a trash pile while repacking trash. The baby is believed to be male and was likely carried to full term, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The baby appeared to be between one and 30 days old, officials said.

Investigators “will be combing through the trash to determine where it originated from so they can narrow down when the infant may have ended up in the truck,” according to the report.

The Harris County Medical Examiner was headed to the scene at the time of the report’s publication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.