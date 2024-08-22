Police: Democrat Delegate Robbed at Gunpoint While in Chicago for DNC

A Democrat delegate from Texas was robbed at gunpoint while in Chicago, Illinois, for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday morning, police said.

The alleged victim confirmed to CWBChicago that he was walking with a friend down the 100 block of West Randolph around 2:00 a.m. when a black Range Rover pulled up.

A gunman allegedly hopped out and first robbed a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago before crossing the street to rob the delegate and a female friend.

No injuries were reported, the outlet noted.

Chicago police said the suspects are two black men who are also implicated in multiple other robberies, the first of which occurred at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West 23rd.

The pair is also suspected in the robbery of three people standing outside the Emily Hotel on North Morgan at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, in which the duo allegedly pulled up in a black Range Rover and demanded the property of a woman, 18, and two men, 19 and 20, at gunpoint.

CWBChicago reported that the alleged victims complied with the criminals’ demands.

Yet another robbery allegedly took place early Wednesday morning, in the 200 block of West Randolph, around the same time as the one in the 100 block allegedly occurred.

The suspects were reportedly dressed in black clothing, wearing ski masks over their faces, and between 5’7″ and 5’9″.