Florida’s ‘Deadpool Killer’ Wade Wilson Sentenced to Death for 2019 Murders

Wade Wilson, known as Florida’s “Deadpool killer” due to sharing a name with the Marvel character, has been sentenced to death for the 2019 murder of two women, Fox News reported.

Wilson, 30, showed no reaction to his sentence as the judge read it to him on Tuesday in courtroom footage shared to X:

He killed 35-year-old Kristine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019, strangling Melton in her Cape Coral home after they met at a bar and spent the night together before strangling and running over Ruiz in Melton’s car after she asked him for directions the next morning, Newsweek reported.

“The evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel. and that the second murder was cold, calculated and premeditated,” said Judge Nicholas Thompson after the jury recommended that Wilson be sentenced to death for both homicides.

State Attorney Amira Fox said Wilson “will pay the ultimate price” at a news conference attended by the families of the victims.

“This is not the end. The end is when the accused takes his last breath and I will be there at the execution. That’s a promise,” said Ruiz’s grieving father, Felix Ruiz.