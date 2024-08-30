Police: NYC Subway Rider Stabbed in Random Attack, Suspect on the Loose

A random stranger with a “Rambo-style knife” stabbed a New York City subway rider in an unprovoked attack, police and sources told the New York Post.

A 39-year-old man was sitting on the northbound No. 1 train around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the attacker approached him as they neared the 191st Street station in Washington Heights, the outlet reported.

Sources said the unhinged knife-wielder appeared to be drunk and was pacing back and forth before he screamed, “I will kill you!”

He then plunged the “Rambo-style” weapon into the victim’s chest, law enforcement sources said.

The alleged victim also suffered a knife wound to the left arm and was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Police said the wounded man was in stable condition on Thursday.

The alleged violent stabber is still on the loose.