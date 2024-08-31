FBI: Enough Fentanyl to Kill 2.5 Million Americans Seized in South Carolina

Enough fentanyl to kill 2.5 million Americans — as well as several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine — was seized in a South Carolina drug investigation, the FBI announced Monday.

A multi-agency effort focusing on illegal drug distribution in Richland and Lexington Counties unearthed five kilograms (around 11 pounds) of fentanyl, 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of methamphetamine, and 800 grams (1.7 pounds) of cocaine, Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen with FBI Columbia said:

FBI Columbia, in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, has made numerous arrests in a large drug trafficking investigation. Learn more in this message from Special Agent in Charge Jensen. Posted by FBI – Columbia on Monday, August 26, 2024

While he did not name or specify the number of arrests, Jensen said the investigation spanned multiple years and that the fentanyl had the potential to kill 2.5 million people.

“Our work doesn’t end here. We will continue to investigate and hold offenders who are poisoning our communities with illegal drugs accountable,” the agent said in the video statement.

“We will not waver in our commitment to protect citizens of the United States.”