Officials: Man Facing Child Sex Charges Worked in Multiple Ohio Schools

An Ohio man facing child sex charges reportedly worked at several school districts prior to his arrest.

According to West Carrollton School District officials, the suspect, identified as David Anthony Snell, previously worked for its schools, Dayton Daily News reported on Sunday:

The West Carrollton School District this weekend confirmed that it employed Snell as a girls soccer coach in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. District officials said Snell was never employed there as an educator, and that the district received no complaints or concerns about him during the time he served as a coach. Snell, 35, was arrested last week and faces federal charges alleging he was involved in the production of child sex abuse material, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and receipt of child sex abuse material, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

School officials noted the screening process for employment includes background checks and drug testing, but the results in Snell’s case apparently did not raise any questions as to his hiring.

The district received letters of recommendation from Northwestern Local Schools in Clark County, Centerville City Schools, and Winton Woods City Schools where the suspect previously worked.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

“At the time of his arrest, Snell had recently been hired as the administrative director at the Hope Center, which is a community center in northwest Dayton that has multiple services under one roof,” the News article said, noting he was fired from the center after a short period.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) website, the phrase “child pornography” is still found in federal law, but the term “child sexual abuse material” is preferred because it “better reflects the abuse that is depicted in the images and videos and the resulting trauma to the child.”

Meanwhile, an elementary school teacher in Cincinnati is facing federal child pornography charges after he was allegedly caught in a hotel room with a naked child, Breitbart News reported in August.