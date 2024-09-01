PHOTO: Man Wanted After Machete Attack on NYC Subway

A 54-year-old man is accused of attacking another man with a machete while they were on a Bronx subway train Saturday just after 1:00 a.m.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Runadieo Jordan, is wanted after the incident occurred on the northbound 2 train near the Allerton Avenue station, AMNY reported Sunday.

The suspect allegedly confronted a man in his early 30s and the two argued. Moments later, law enforcement said the suspect pulled out a machete and hacked at the apparent victim, hitting him in the arm and hand, then fled the scene.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

“Police said Jordan is 54 years old and has a slim build. In images and video that the NYPD released, he is shown wearing a gray baseball cap with a red-and-white logo on the front, a pair of black sunglasses, a black facial covering, a blue short-sleeve shirt over a dark-colored T-shirt, cream-colored pants, and black shoes while carrying a large black bag,” the AMNY article said.

Police also shared a short surveillance clip of the suspect carrying the bag while on the train:

🚨WANTED- ASSAULT: On 8/31/24 at 1:13AM @ Allerton Ave train station in #Bronx @NYPD49Pct/TD12

In June 2022, Jordan was facing a hate crime charge after a stabbing on board a Bronx train where he was accused of using “homophobic slurs” when speaking to the victim in the case, the New York Post reported at the time.

“Jordan stands accused of hurling homophobic insults at the 31-year-old victim before plunging ‘a sharp object’ into his right arm and fleeing from the train, cops said,” the outlet stated.