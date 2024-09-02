D.C. Police Investigate Two-Month-Old’s Fentanyl Death as Homicide

Police are investigating the fentanyl death of a baby in Northwest Washington, DC, as a homicide, WTOP News reported on Sunday.

Police responded to an apartment on the 1400 block of Newton Street around 11:00 a.m. on May 27 for reports of an unconscious infant, according to the report.

First responders transported the baby — two-month-old Amiri Royal Bynum — to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

The D.C. medical examiner determined on August 26 that the infant died of fentanyl poisoning and ruled the child’s death a homicide, according to the report.

Officials have not released further details about the investigation or potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.