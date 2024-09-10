Gun-Controlled NYC: Mom Shot in Face, Killed in Front of Son

A 57-year-old mother was shot in the face and killed Monday night as she tried to defend her husband from robbers who had followed him into their lower Manhattan condo building.

The New York Post reported that “two suspects in black ski masks allegedly followed the victim’s husband into the building and into the elevator, where they attempted to rob him.”

The mother, Ying Zhu Liu, and her 32-year-old son were waiting for the dad to exit the elevator and realized what was happening when the doors opened. Liu tried to help her husband, and one of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun and shot her in the face.

PIX11 noted that the suspects fled the scene after the shooting. One of them “was last seen wearing a half-red, half-black hoodie, black and white shoes, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and a black ski mask.”

The other suspect is described as “wearing all black with a ski mask and black and white sneakers.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the number two state for gun control in the country, second only to California. And New York City has gun licensing requirements that exceed those in the rest of the state.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.